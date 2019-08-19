|
|
Helen G. Hite
Jan. 1, 1944 - Aug. 17, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Helen Hite, 75, of Mishawaka, died on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of South Bend. She was born on January 1, 1944 in the Ukraine to Peter and Maria Popov. Helen married James Hite and he preceded her in death on December 31, 2016. Helen worked with James at Heritage Park Models in Elkhart, which was the company they founded. She enjoyed gardening, crafts, and playing with their dogs, Daisy & Gabby; however her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her sons, James (Lisa) Hite, John (Gina) Hite, and Ron Hite all of Mishawaka; her grandchildren, Reannen (Andrew) Eichorst, Rachel (Robert) Jankowski, Maria Hite & Alexandria Hite, and Rebecca Hite; and her great-grandchildren, Aiden Holbert and Adelina Hite. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James; and a stepdad, Jacob Kasow. Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 4-8 PM in the Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, IN 46561. A Funeral service in Helen's honor will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 2 PM with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka. To leave an online condolence or sign the guest book, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 19, 2019