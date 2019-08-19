Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Fairview Cemetery
Mishawaka, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Hite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen G. Hite


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen G. Hite Obituary
Helen G. Hite

Jan. 1, 1944 - Aug. 17, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Helen Hite, 75, of Mishawaka, died on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of South Bend. She was born on January 1, 1944 in the Ukraine to Peter and Maria Popov. Helen married James Hite and he preceded her in death on December 31, 2016. Helen worked with James at Heritage Park Models in Elkhart, which was the company they founded. She enjoyed gardening, crafts, and playing with their dogs, Daisy & Gabby; however her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her sons, James (Lisa) Hite, John (Gina) Hite, and Ron Hite all of Mishawaka; her grandchildren, Reannen (Andrew) Eichorst, Rachel (Robert) Jankowski, Maria Hite & Alexandria Hite, and Rebecca Hite; and her great-grandchildren, Aiden Holbert and Adelina Hite. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James; and a stepdad, Jacob Kasow. Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 4-8 PM in the Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, IN 46561. A Funeral service in Helen's honor will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 2 PM with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka. To leave an online condolence or sign the guest book, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
Download Now