Helen J. Kubsch
1926 - 2020
Helen J. Kubsch

May 28, 1926 - May 28, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Mass of Christian Burial is 12pm Tues., June 2, 2020 at St. Therese, Little Flower Catholic Church, 54191 N. Ironwood, South Bend, with visitation 11am-12pm. Burial at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park. See Palmer Funeral Homes website.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
11:00 AM
St. Therese, Little Flower Catholic Church,
JUN
2
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Therese, Little Flower Catholic Church
