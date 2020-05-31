Or Copy this URL to Share

Helen J. Kubsch



May 28, 1926 - May 28, 2020



MISHAWAKA, IN - Mass of Christian Burial is 12pm Tues., June 2, 2020 at St. Therese, Little Flower Catholic Church, 54191 N. Ironwood, South Bend, with visitation 11am-12pm. Burial at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park. See Palmer Funeral Homes website.





