Helen J. Mikel
July 10, 1931 - April 24, 2020
BREMEN, IN - Helen Jane (Mattern) Mikel, age 88, of Bremen passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at Signature Nursing Home in Bremen. Helen was born July 10, 1931 in Nappanee to Harold and Bernetha (Stahly) Mattern. Helen graduated from Nappanee High School and on May 30, 1951 married Marion “Bud” L. Mikel. Helen was an active member in Bremen United Methodist Church. Helen is survived by Bud Mikel, her husband of 68 years; her sons, Mark A. Mikel of Champaign, IL and Matthew (Janet) L. Mikel of Bremen; daughter, Marla (Joe) J. Gilbert of Warsaw; grandchildren, Ryan (Amy) Johanson of Kirkland, IN, Samantha (Lance) Perez of Fort Myers, FL, Alex (Jessica) Mikel of Bremen, Daniel Mikel of Berkeley, CA, Rebecca Mikel of Chicago, Conner (Jayson) Smith of Martinsville, IN, and Mason Gilbert of Warsaw, and 8 great-grandchildren. Helen was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Kenneth D. Mattern. Helen cherished her family and following their activities and growth, hosting family gatherings, and also enjoyed going on walks, working on puzzles, gardening, and cooking. A private family service will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen. Burial take place in Bremen Cemetery. A public service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to Bremen United Methodist Church, 302 Plymouth St., Bremen, IN 46506. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020