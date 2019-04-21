Helen J. Nicodemus



MISHAWAKA, IN - Helen Jeannette Nicodemus, 88, of Mishawaka, IN, passed away at 4:00 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Holy Cross, South Bend. Helen was born on August 22, 1930 in Millburg, MI, to Lloyd A. and Edith D. (Piersall) Wanbaugh. Helen is survived by her daughter, Pamela Allmon and her son, Gary Nicodemus both of Mishawaka; her grandchildren, Kimberly Carter, Andre (Jennifer) Nicodemus, Kenneth Nicodemus, Kevin (Jessica) Eller, William Eller, Gregory Eller, and Kyle Nicodemus; and her great-grandchildren, Jacob Carter, Joseph Carter, Jeremy Lynam, Phillip Tanner, Charlee Tanner, Jaden Eller, Cassidy Eller, Ethan Nicodemus, Anthony Furgeson, Jayden Nicodemus, Andrea Nicodemus, and Andrew Nicodemus. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, a son, William D. Nicodemus, a great-granddaughter, Erin Danielle Kahlmorgan; and three brothers, James Wanbaugh, Charles Wanbaugh, and Lloyd Wanbaugh. Helen retired from Needle Craft after 16 years of service and she was a member of Gospel Center Missionary Church. Helen enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles, and sewing. Services for Helen will be on Thursday, April 25, at 6:00 p.m. at the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka, where there will be a visitation, also on Thursday, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Pastor Jon Ranous will officiate the services. Burial will be at a later date at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 601 West Edison Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or to the Indiana Parkinson Foundation, 14350 Mundy Drive, Suite 800, Noblesville, IN 46060.