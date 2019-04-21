Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Nicodemus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen J. Nicodemus

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen J. Nicodemus Obituary
Helen J. Nicodemus

August 22, 1930 - April 18, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Helen Jeannette Nicodemus, 88, of Mishawaka, IN, passed away at 4:00 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Holy Cross, South Bend. Helen was born on August 22, 1930 in Millburg, MI, to Lloyd A. and Edith D. (Piersall) Wanbaugh. Helen is survived by her daughter, Pamela Allmon and her son, Gary Nicodemus both of Mishawaka; her grandchildren, Kimberly Carter, Andre (Jennifer) Nicodemus, Kenneth Nicodemus, Kevin (Jessica) Eller, William Eller, Gregory Eller, and Kyle Nicodemus; and her great-grandchildren, Jacob Carter, Joseph Carter, Jeremy Lynam, Phillip Tanner, Charlee Tanner, Jaden Eller, Cassidy Eller, Ethan Nicodemus, Anthony Furgeson, Jayden Nicodemus, Andrea Nicodemus, and Andrew Nicodemus. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, a son, William D. Nicodemus, a great-granddaughter, Erin Danielle Kahlmorgan; and three brothers, James Wanbaugh, Charles Wanbaugh, and Lloyd Wanbaugh. Helen retired from Needle Craft after 16 years of service and she was a member of Gospel Center Missionary Church. Helen enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles, and sewing. Services for Helen will be on Thursday, April 25, at 6:00 p.m. at the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka, where there will be a visitation, also on Thursday, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Pastor Jon Ranous will officiate the services. Burial will be at a later date at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 601 West Edison Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or to the Indiana Parkinson Foundation, 14350 Mundy Drive, Suite 800, Noblesville, IN 46060.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bubb Funeral Chapel
Download Now