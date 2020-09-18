1/1
Helen J. Zalas
1933 - 2020
Helen J. Zalas

Sept. 20, 1933 - Sept. 15, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Ms. Helen J. Zalas, 86, passed away peacefully at her residence in South Bend during the early hours of Tuesday, September 15, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. Helen was born on September 20, 1933 in Chicago, IL to the late James John and Catherine Mary (Kuczek) Sikora.

Helen graduated from Culver High School in Culver, IN and went on to work in data processing and the computer center at First Source Bank for over 24 years, retiring in 1998. Helen was also a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church and cherished the time she got to spend with her friends and loved ones.

Helen is survived by her long-time companion, Duwayne Grabner of South Bend; four daughters: Christine (Roger) Najdek of South Bend, Lillian (Ray) Zaworski of Montgomery, AL, Kathleen Zalas of South Bend, and Cynthia (Jeffrey) Zobrosky of South Bend, 15 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

The family will gather privately to celebrate Helen's life on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Helen's honor to either Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa, Suite D, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 915 N. Olive Street, South Bend, IN 46628. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
