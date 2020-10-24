Helen Jane



Prikosovich



Sept. 7, 1938 - Oct. 20, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN -



Helen Jane Prikosovich, 82, of South Bend, passed away Tuesday, October 20. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Robert. She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Pamela & James Yankee of Mishawaka, Robert Jr. & Teresa Prikosovich of South Bend, and Michael & Janice Prikosovich of Granger; three grandchildren, Aaron, Jesse, & Heather; and two great-grandchildren, Ahlias & Alyssa. Helen was a nurse in her early career & then a loving & devoted wife & mother. She will be dearly missed.





