Helen Katherine



Densmore



Sept. 4, 1976 - May 30, 2020



MISHAWAKA, IN - Helen Katherine Densmore, 43, of Mishawaka, passed away during the early morning hours of May 30 due to complications from her battle with COVID-19.



Helen was born in Columbiana County, Ohio on September 4, 1976. She has been a life long area resident. She was a professional IT consultant and most recently was working on a project for Zimmer Biomet of Warsaw. Helen enjoyed using her talents to create craft memories for others, and summers at the lake, but her greatest joy came from spending time with her nieces and nephews.



Helen is survived by her mother, Rose Mary Densmore of South Bend, sister, Alexandria “Bobbi” (Sean) Hall of South Bend, brother, Harry C. Densmore of Mishawaka, along with her nieces and nephews, George, Natalie, and Jayden Densmore, and Isabella and Amelia Hall. She is also survived by her partner, Christopher Matson of Mishawaka. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert C. Densmore on July 27, 2017.



As per Helen's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be a celebration of her life held at a later date. The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements and extend their deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to the Densmore family.



Memorials in Helen's name along with condolences may be sent to her mother at 1001 S. Mayflower Rd. Lot 134, South Bend, IN 46619.





