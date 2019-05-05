Helen Knappenberger



Jan. 21, 1941 - April 28, 2019



GRANGER, IN - Helen Knappenberger, a long-time resident of the South Bend area, died Sunday, April 28, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Helen was born Helena Swilo on January 21, 1941, in Ozierawa, Poland to Justyna and Piotr Swilo. The family had difficult years in a German internment camp during World War II. After the war, Helen and her family spent several years in a DP camp before coming to the United States, eventually settling in South Bend, Indiana. Helen attended St. Casimir Parish grade school and Washington High School. After graduation she worked at South Bend Lathe for the next 38 years in various positions.



Helen married Dale Knappenberger in 1962. They enjoyed their time together through 57 years of marriage, with Helen forever being her husband's “little darling.”



Helen was a loving mother of two sons, Leonard and Daniel. Helen was also a nurturing and doting caretaker, and she was devoted to bringing happiness to her entire family. She was especially fond of treating her loved ones with her homemade pierogies, kieflies, and pumpkin roll.



When not spending time with her family, she enjoyed cooking and reading, and the light of her life in recent years was her cat, Gordy.



Helen was preceded in death by her mother and father, as well as her brother Joe and sister Donna. She is survived by her husband, Dale; her sons, Len and his wife Lisa of South Bend, IN, and Dan and his wife Mary of San Jose, CA; and three grandchildren, Justine, Lukas, and Alexander.



Published in South Bend Tribune on May 5, 2019