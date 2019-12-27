Home

Helen L. Dohm

Jan. 09, 1925 - Dec. 26, 2019

NILES, MI - Helen Louise Dohm, age 94, of Niles died peacefully Thursday, December 26, 2019.

She was born January 9, 1925 in Niles, Michigan, the oldest of four children of Mead and Helen Burton. She married Kenneth Charles Dohm March 24, 1946 in Niles, Michigan. He preceded her in death in 1978.

Helen had been a 4-H leader and a Sunday School teacher.

Helen will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by two daughters, Patricia (Frank) Folkmann of Denmark, Marie (Roger) Tumbleson of Niles; two sons, Roger (Barbara) Dohm of Indianapolis, Robert Dohm of Cassopolis; eleven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; one sister, Marjorie (Rudy) Soland of Niles; one brother, Robert (Barbara) Burton of Dowagiac; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; one brother, James Burton; and one daughter-in-law, Melissa Dohm.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, when we will process to Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis for a graveside service.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Helen be made to either, Caring Circle Hospice, Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, Michigan 49085, or, New Journey United Methodist Church, 312 Cedar Street, Niles, Michigan 49112.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 27, 2019
