Helen Lilly Geisel
April 8, 1931 - May 22, 2020
OSCEOLA, IN - On Friday, May 22, 2020, Helen Lilly Geisel, loving and devoted mother, passed away peacefully in her home from complications of Parkinson's disease. She was 89 years old. Helen was born on April 8, 1931 in Chicago, IL. After graduating from business college in Chicago, she met her brother's Navy shipmate from World War II, Charles E. Geisel, Sr. who was from Mishawaka, IN at the time. After a brief engagement, they married on June 24, 1950 and moved to Indiana where they raised two sons, Charles and James. They would be married for 54 years until the passing of Charles in 2004. After moving to Indiana, she worked in the administrative offices of the Bendix and Studebaker corporations until 1961 when, along with her husband, she started the manufacturing business, Experimental Nylon Products (1961-2013). She was one of the rare few women in the plastics industry at the time.
Throughout her life, Helen was active in many community organizations. She served on the Board of Directors for the Mishawaka Salvation Army, was a founding board member of The Acting Ensemble Stage Company, and held positions with Mishawaka Business and Professional Women, and Altrusa International. She was preceded in death by her husband and her beloved father, Kasma Fesuk, who instilled in her that a woman could accomplish anything. When she was nine years old, her mother, Justine Zgurska Fesuk, passed away unexpectedly. She was also preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Kandie Geisel; her brothers, Paul and John Fesuk; sister-in-law, Dorothy Fesuk and niece, Paulette Chilik.
Those left to cherish the memory of Helen include her sons, Charles and James, a niece, Barbara Ann Carroll, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-nephew and nieces, as well as many friends and business associates.
Helen had a life well-lived. Her kindness and strength, her generosity and her compassionate soul will be missed.
Helen's family wishes to thank the staff of the Center for Hospice Care for their help and kindness during the final year of her life, especially her Hospice nurse, Colin Henderson. The family kindly requests contributions to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, May 28 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date. To share a remembrance of Helen or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 27, 2020.