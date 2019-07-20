Home

Helen Lois Phelps


1921 - 2019
Helen Lois Phelps Obituary
Helen Lois Phelps

Dec. 31, 1921 - July 19, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Helen Lois Phelps, 97, of South Bend, passed away at the Sanctuary at Holy Cross on Friday, July 19, 2019. She was born in Mishawaka, Indiana to Kenneth and Pauline (Ferree) Kobb both of whom preceded her in death along with a daughter, Sandy Powless; two brothers, Donald Kobb and Norman Kobb; and a sister, Thatah Fields. As Helen Lois Kobb, she married Roger N. Phelps in Mishawaka. He died March 9, 1994. She is survived by her children: Roger (Sandy) Phelps III of Westville, Indiana, Richard (Kathy) Phelps of Pensacola, Florida, Susan (Glenn) Kushner of Detroit, Michigan, David (Cheryl) Phelps of Mishawaka, and Carol (Irvin) Sikorski of South Bend; and two brothers, Richard Kobb of Dowagiac, Michigan and Arkie James Kobb of Mishawaka. Funeral Services will be held at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10:00am. Friends will be received from 3:00pm until 700pm on Monday at the funeral home Chapel. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be given to the . Burial will follow the funeral on Tuesday at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 20, 2019
