Home

POWERED BY

Services
HALBRITTER FUNERAL HOME
615 E MAIN ST
Niles, MI 49120
(269) 683-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Buti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen M. (Bella) Buti

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen M. (Bella) Buti Obituary
Helen M. (Bella) Buti

Feb. 3, 1919 - April 3, 2019

NILES, MI - Helen M. (Bella) Buti, 100, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

Helen was born on February 3, 1919 in South Bend to Steven and Rosa Bella. She is survived by a son, Joseph (Tom) Buti and a daughter, Deanna (Lynn) Gburski. She had 6 brothers, Victor, Steve, Gene, Gaza, Ray, and Elmer and 1 sister, Emma.

In 1939, Helen married Joseph Buti in South Bend and he passed away in 1997. She had 5 grandchildren and several great- and great-great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in St. Mark Catholic Church in Niles with Rev. Thomas King, C.S.C. presiding. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park. HALBRITTER WICKENS FUNERAL HOME, 615 E. Main St. is assisting the family.

Condolences for the family may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HALBRITTER FUNERAL HOME
Download Now