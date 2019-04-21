|
Helen M. (Bella) Buti
Feb. 3, 1919 - April 3, 2019
NILES, MI - Helen M. (Bella) Buti, 100, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
Helen was born on February 3, 1919 in South Bend to Steven and Rosa Bella. She is survived by a son, Joseph (Tom) Buti and a daughter, Deanna (Lynn) Gburski. She had 6 brothers, Victor, Steve, Gene, Gaza, Ray, and Elmer and 1 sister, Emma.
In 1939, Helen married Joseph Buti in South Bend and he passed away in 1997. She had 5 grandchildren and several great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in St. Mark Catholic Church in Niles with Rev. Thomas King, C.S.C. presiding. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park. HALBRITTER WICKENS FUNERAL HOME, 615 E. Main St. is assisting the family.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019