Helen M. Kirk
Helen M. Kirk

Sept. 5, 1925 - June 17, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Helen Mary Kirk, 94, of South Bend passed away at 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 in Healthwin Special Care. Helen was born September 5, 1925 in South Bend to the late Catherine and Deogenes Samacovlis and was a lifetime area resident. On June 21, 1946 in South Bend, as Helen Samacovlis she married J.C. Kirk, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Cook and a sister, Dora Riddle. She is survived by her son, John C. Kirk (Diana) of South Bend; two grandsons, Adam Kirk (Amber) and Alex Cook (Krista); two great-grandsons, Cameron Cook and Michael Kirk; and a sister, Yetta Price of Macon, GA.

Helen had been employed as a bookkeeper for Michiana Antique Mall. She was also a longtime member of Order of Eastern Star.

There will be no services. Cremation will take place with burial at Southlawn Cemetery. Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer North Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Family and friends may leave email condolences at palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
