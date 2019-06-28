Helen Mary Gall



Feb. 2, 1919 - Feb. 7, 2019



STUART, FL - Helen Mary Gall died Feb. 7, 2019, five days after her 100th birthday in Stuart, FL. Mrs. Gall was predeceased by her husband, James E., who was her high school sweetheart at Central High School in South Bend. They lived in Washington, D.C. for 30 years, where Mr. Gall was a research scientist for the U.S. government and Mrs. Gall was a Congressional Secretary in the U.S. House of Representatives. She was also a Congresswoman Pro Tem when the Congressman she was working for died in office. They retired in 1970 to Ocean City, MD, where they lived in a Frank Lloyd Wright house at Captain's Hill on the Bay. They travelled all over the world including 40 ocean cruises. They later retired to Florida, where they lived for many years. Survivors are her nieces, Nancy Sweitzer of Granger, IN, Roberta Cunningham of Muncie, IN, and Patti Smith of Cicero, IN, who was also her Godchild, and nephew Fred Gall of South Bend. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery alongside her husband on June 28, 2019. Mrs. Gall was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Palm City, FL for many years. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 28, 2019