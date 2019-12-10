|
|
Helen O'Malley
July 21, 1928 - Dec. 9, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Helen O'Malley, 91, of South Bend died Monday, December 9 at Dujarie House, Holy Cross Village, Notre Dame, Indiana.
Helen Louise (Connors) O'Malley was born on July 21, 1928, to John W. and Julia (Quinlan) Connors in South Boston. Although she and her family moved to Worcester, Massachusetts when she was 7 years old, she remained a proud “Bostonian” her entire life.
After graduating from St. Peter's High School, she went to nursing school and received her RN degree from St. Vincent's Hospital in Worcester.
On February 27, 1954, she married John F. (Jack) O'Malley, who was her paperboy and neighborhood friend when she was a young girl. Together they had seven children.
In 1967, Helen, Jack, and their children embarked on a four-year journey in Omaha, Nebraska so that he could pursue his Ph.D. in anatomy at Creighton University. In 1971, they made their permanent home in South Bend where they both served the University of Notre Dame, he as a professor and she as a registered nurse at Holy Cross House on campus. For more than 20 years beneath the shadow of the Golden Dome, Helen was privileged to be the compassionate, friendly 3:00-11:00 weekend caregiver and companion to the priests and brothers of the Congregation of the Holy Cross. An avid Fighting Irish fan, she was well-known for celebrating the Irish football and basketball victories with the residents and consoling them in defeat.
A faithful parishioner of St. Matthew Cathedral and attendee of the 11:00 Mass, Helen was a member of its Power Source Prayer Group, a faith-sharing group based on scripture who regularly gather together to pray for the needs and intentions of the congregation. She was a generous contributor to the St. Vincent DePaul Society. She never failed to return from Martin's Supermarket without items for the society's food pantry.
Her true devotion, however, was that of a loving and selfless wife and mother. Her greatest fulfillment came from being in her home, especially her kitchen cooking for her family and guests, and setting the table whether it was for breakfast, lunch, or dinner as if it were a holiday. She was able to remain in this home that brought her joy for 48 years, only recently transitioning to Dujarie House due to her declining health.
Her family, faith, and friends made her life complete.
Helen was predeceased by her husband “Jack” of 63 years as well as her twenty-three-year-old grandson, Bryant O'Malley, both in the fall of 2017. Her older sisters, Emma, Marguerite, Mary, and Lillian, and her younger brother, John W. Connors all of Massachusetts also predeceased her.
She is survived by her 7 children: John (Sherrie) of Crown Point, Robert (Michelle) of New Carlisle, Philip of Indianapolis, Stephen (Suzanne) of Fishers, Christopher (Alison) of Fishers, Mary of Indianapolis, and Timothy (Christine) of Granger, 14 grandchildren, 1 infant great-grandson, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Helen's caregivers, Carol McCaffery, Sandy, and Alaina of Carol's Care, LLC, and Jeanne and the staff from Heartland Hospice. They also wish to recognize the loyalty of the O'Malley's long-time neighbors, Dee, Shirley, Tom, and Dan and Donna. Sincere gratitude is extended to her dear friends, Becky, Pat, and Denise for their devotion to Helen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 Noon on Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Matthew Cathedral, 1701 Miami Street, South Bend, Indiana. Family and friends may visit form 11 a.m. to 12 Noon on Friday in the church.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish, memorial contributions can be made to Special Olympics, 1229 Dahlgren Ln., Cicero, IN 46034; The Sycamore Fund, Sycamore School, 1750 W. 64th St., Indianapolis, IN 46260 or sycamoreschool.org/make-a-gift; or St. Vincent DePaul, 520 Crescent Ave., South Bend, IN 46617.
Arrangements by Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, La Porte, Indiana. Please share prayers, condolencesm, and memories with the family at Essling Funeral Home.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019