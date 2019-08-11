Home

HALBRITTER FUNERAL HOME
615 E MAIN ST
Niles, MI 49120
(269) 683-3000
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
HALBRITTER FUNERAL HOME
615 E MAIN ST
Niles, MI 49120
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
HALBRITTER FUNERAL HOME
615 E MAIN ST
Niles, MI 49120
Helen Patricia Rockhill


1936 - 2019
Helen Patricia Rockhill Obituary
Helen Patricia Rockhill

Sept. 20, 1936 - August 8, 2019

NILES, MI - Helen Patricia Rockhill, 82, of Niles passed away at her home surrounded by her family on August 8, 2019. She was born on September 20, 1936, the daughter of Charles Vincent and Helen Mary “Nanny” (Becker) Clarke, both deceased. Her husband of 63 years, Billy Lee Rockhill passed away in January. She is survived by her son James and daughter-in-law Catherine, son Timothy and daughter-in-law Rhonda, daughter Tamara and son-in-law Audie, son Thomas and daughter-in-law Martha, and son Todd and daughter-in-law Sarah; grandsons Timothy and Conor; granddaughters Jessy Wilson and her husband Aaron, Erin, Caitlin Lundquist and her husband Charles, Rachel Sperry and her husband Devin, Samantha, Ceili, Emily Risener and her husband Danny, Morgan, Maggie, Rosie, and Claudia; in addition to her four great-grandchildren, Willow, Andrew, Hayden, and Brooklyn Rose. Her niece Vicki Nolan and her husband Mark, great-niece Stacie Nolan, and Suzanne Russo are her closest surviving friends.

Pat, as she was known by those who knew her best, worked for the Brandywine School System and Karmelkorn. She enjoyed reading (especially suspense novels), music, old movies, historical reenactment, and anything about her ancestral home, Ireland, passions she passed on to her children and grandchildren. She was always willing to help family and friends and will always be remembered best as a devoted and tireless advocate of those she loved, every one of whom would agree that she lived only for us.

A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 11am on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in HALBRITTER WICKENS FUNERAL HOME, 615 E. Main St., Niles where family and friends may gather one hour prior to the service. The family requests that any gifts made in her honor be made to their local Hospice, animal shelter, or the ASPCA.

Condolences for the family may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019
