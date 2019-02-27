Helen Schmeichel



Sept. 25, 1927 - Feb. 22, 2019



NILES, MI - Helen Lucille Schmeichel, 91, of Niles, formerly of Berrien Springs, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at West Woods of Niles.



Helen was born Sept. 25, 1927, to Otto and Emma (Milnick) Schmidt. Her husband Carl, whom she married on Feb. 14, 1948, preceded her in death on May 30, 1999.



Helen is survived by her two sons, Robert (Roberta Sue) Schmeichel of Berrien Springs and Donald Schmeichel of Niles; two grandchildren, Keith Schmeichel of Osceola, IN and Adam (Revae) Schmeichel of Scottsdale, AZ; two great-grandchildren, Justin and Hannah Schmeichel; and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four brothers, Walter, Alfred, Louis, and Edward Schmidt; and three sisters, Louise Stover, Erma Patrick, and Margaret Apple.



Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Allred Funeral Home, 212 S. Main St., Berrien Springs. In keeping with Helen's wishes, there will be no funeral service.



Donations in memory of Helen may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1340 Sycamore St., Niles, MI 49120, of which she was a member. Friends wishing to leave a message of condolence online may do so at www.allredfuneralhome.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary