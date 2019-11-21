|
|
Helen Smogor
May 17, 1931 - Nov. 18, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Helen E. Smogor, 88, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Center for Hospice in South Bend.
Helen was born on May 17, 1931 in Bremen to Harry and Margaret (Dundon) Monhaut. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Margaret Williams and Ruth Monhaut; four brothers, Joseph, Edward, Ralph, and Richard; and two infant brothers, John and David. On June 15, 1957 she married Clement Smogor; he preceded her in death on October 22, 2000.
Surviving are her sons, Kenneth (Michelle) Smogor of Greenwood, IN and Daniel (Debbie) Smogor of Edwardsburg, MI; six grandchildren, Amanda (Hunter) Flannery, Samantha (Cody) Dorff, Danny Smogor Jr., Evan (Narissa) Smogor, Jimmy (Allie) Smogor, and Austin Smogor; two step-grandchildren, Austen (Julie) Hesch and Lauren Hesch; a great-grandchild, Landon; step-great-grandchild, Eloise; sisters, Joan Richard of South Bend and Cecelia (Bill) Dolan of South Bend; brother, Pat (Joyce) Monhaut of Bremen, IN; very special family friend, Gene P., and many loving nieces and nephews.
Helen graduated high school in 1949 from Madison Twp. High School and earned her nursing degree in 1952 from St. Joseph Hospital, Fort Wayne. She later received her BS in nursing from College of St. Francis, Joliet, IL. She was a Nurse at St. Joseph Hospital in South Bend for 45 years before she retired. She was a role model for many and touched so many lives not only during her nursing career, but as a parishioner at St. Bavo Catholic Church, board president of her neighborhood, and especially her family. She loved antiquing and going to garage sales!
Visitation will be on Sunday, November 24 from 3 pm to 6 pm, with Rosary at 5:30 pm in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, November 25 at 11 am in St. Bavo Catholic Church, Mishawaka.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Foundation Supporting Center for Hospice Care: South Bend-Elkhart-Plymouth, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or St. Bavo Catholic Church, 502 W. 7th St., Mishawaka, IN 46544.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 21, 2019