|
|
Helen T. Potthast
Feb. 17, 1919 - Jan. 12, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Helen T. Potthast, 100, of South Bend, Indiana passed away at 10:40 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020 in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Helen was born on February 17, 1919 in South Bend, Indiana to Stanley and Balbina (Kruszynska) Radecki. On June 18, 1938 she married Velmer J. Potthast, who preceded her in death on October 12, 2011. She was also preceded in death by two granddaughters, Erin Burkett and Amanda Potthast; one great-granddaughter, Cecelia Burkett; five sisters, Dorothy Wilzewski, Cecelia “Sally” Wasowski, Harriet Radecki, Clara Galvas, and Rita Czyzewski; and two brothers, Tom and Tony Radecki. Helen is survived by her three daughters, Sister Barbara Jean Potthast of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, JoEllen (John) Dresbach of South Bend, Indiana, and Carol (Jim) Bratina of Greenwood, Indiana; three sons, Father Richard Lee Potthast, C.S.C. of Uganda, Africa, Charles (Susan) Potthast of Indiana, Pennsylvania, and John (Meg) Potthast of South Bend, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Annette Dresbach, Robert (Denise) Dresbach, Daniel (Romy) Dresbach, Jason (Angie) Bratina, Julie (Steve) Sidhom, Emily Potthast, Eric (Dechia) Potthast, and Lindsay Potthast; and fourteen great-grandchildren, Christopher Dresbach, Brian Dresbach, Justin Dresbach, Brianna Bratina, Christian Bratina, Kyle Sidhom, Liam Suggs, June Potthast, Jaxton Bush, Nyla Dickey, Evelyn Potthast, Colette Potthast, Joaquin Dresbach, and Noah Sidhom. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, Indiana. A visitation will take place from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Private burial will take place in Highland Cemetery. Helen enjoyed sewing. She loved to spend time with her family. Memorial contributions may be directed to Holy Cross Missions. To send online condolences, please visit Kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 15, 2020