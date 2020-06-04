Helen Virginia Peek
1927 - 2020
Helen Virginia Peek

Oct. 2, 1927 - May 30, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Helen V. Schultz Peek passed away peacefully in her sleep in South Bend on May 30, 2020. Helen was born October 2, 1927 to her parents, William and Blanche Schultz in Terre Haute, IN.

Surviving are her daughters, Carolyn R. Craig of Baytown, TX and Sandra E. Peek of South Bend, IN. Helen's husband Paul and son, Thomas preceded her in death. Surviving grandchildren are: Robert M. (Jannie) Craig, V Baytown, TX, Kimberly Craig (Mathew) Riley of Sterling, VA, Brianne Blanda (Jeremie) Adams of Granger, IN, and Scott T. (Christine) Blanda of Austin, TX, and 15 great-grandchildren.

Helen was a member of Sunnyside Presbyterian Church since 1965. Helen and Paul moved to South Bend in 1965, where Paul worked for Security Loan Company. Helen worked at Memorial Hospital, and then St. Joseph County Public Library until 2002. She was later active at the Leighton Center and volunteered at Memorial Hospital.

Visitation with family will be Monday, June 8 from 4-6 p.m. at the McGann Hay, University Chapel, 2313 E. Edison Rd., South Bend. Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced and masks required. We appreciate your cooperation.

Memorial donations may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 620 W. Edison Rd. Suite 122, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
McGann Hay, University Chapel
Funeral services provided by
McGann Hay, University Chapel
2313 E. Edison Rd.
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 232-1411
