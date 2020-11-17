1/1
Henrietta L. Ozdych
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henrietta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henrietta L. Ozdych

Nov. 28, 1928 - Nov. 14, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Henrietta L. Ozdych, 91, of South Bend, IN, passed away at 3:00 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Signature Health Care, following an illness.

She was born on November 28, 1928 to the late Frank and Hattie (Witczak) Grzeskowiak in South Bend, IN and was a lifelong resident. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister and four brothers.

Henrietta worked at the former Robertsons Department Store in South Bend, IN for 20 years.

On September 17, 1949, as Henrietta L. Grzeskowiak, she married Emery Ozdych at St. Hedwig Catholic Church in South Bend, IN. Emery passed away on November 19, 2019.

Henrietta is survived by her three daughters, Susan (Gerald) Budzin of South Bend, IN, Gail (Richard) Stoner of Fort Wayne, IN, and Patricia (Robert) Horner of Mishawaka, IN; a son, Anthony Ozdych of South Bend, IN, eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and several nieces & nephews.

Henrietta was a member of St. Hedwig Parish, where she belonged to the Rosary Sodality and Golden Cluster. She was also a member of Z.B. Falcons Conservation Club, M.R. Falcons Nest 4, and the Legion of Honor.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN 46628.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12:30 p.m. in St. Hedwig Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Hedwig Catholic Church, 331 Scott Street, South Bend, IN 46601.

To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kaniewski Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved