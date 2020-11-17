Henrietta L. Ozdych
Nov. 28, 1928 - Nov. 14, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Henrietta L. Ozdych, 91, of South Bend, IN, passed away at 3:00 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Signature Health Care, following an illness.
She was born on November 28, 1928 to the late Frank and Hattie (Witczak) Grzeskowiak in South Bend, IN and was a lifelong resident. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister and four brothers.
Henrietta worked at the former Robertsons Department Store in South Bend, IN for 20 years.
On September 17, 1949, as Henrietta L. Grzeskowiak, she married Emery Ozdych at St. Hedwig Catholic Church in South Bend, IN. Emery passed away on November 19, 2019.
Henrietta is survived by her three daughters, Susan (Gerald) Budzin of South Bend, IN, Gail (Richard) Stoner of Fort Wayne, IN, and Patricia (Robert) Horner of Mishawaka, IN; a son, Anthony Ozdych of South Bend, IN, eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and several nieces & nephews.
Henrietta was a member of St. Hedwig Parish, where she belonged to the Rosary Sodality and Golden Cluster. She was also a member of Z.B. Falcons Conservation Club, M.R. Falcons Nest 4, and the Legion of Honor.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN 46628.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12:30 p.m. in St. Hedwig Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Hedwig Catholic Church, 331 Scott Street, South Bend, IN 46601.
