Henrietta Loretta Dankowski
Jan. 25, 1928 - Sept. 9, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Henrietta Loretta (Podemski) Dankowski, 92, passed away at her home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.
Henrietta was born on January 25, 1928 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Antoni and Marianna (Winerowicz) Podemski.
Henrietta retired as a florist from Kagel Flower & Gift Shop on North Michigan Street. She enjoyed watching the Lawrence Welk Show, shopping at Macy's and Costco, gardening, and painting country scenery. Most of all, Henrietta loved spending time with her family.
Left to cherish the memory of Henrietta is her daughter, Linda (Hudak) Kantorowski; along with grandchildren, Scott Hudak and Jennifer Hudak; very special great-granddaughter, Kaley Kubiak; niece, Shirley Anthony; nephew, Richard (Carroll) Kuchowicz; niece, Eleanore Kuchowicz; great-nieces, Erica Mihailov, Renata Kuchowicz, and Sonya (Mark) Pruitt; and great-nephew, Richard (Tracy) Kuchowicz.
She is also preceded in death by her sisters, Pearl (Frank) Skibinski, Mildred (Edward) Brink, and Chesterine (Stanley) Kuchowicz; brother, Sigmund (Jean) Podemski; and nephews, Robert Kuchowicz and Robert Anthony.
Visitation for Henrietta will be from 2pm until 8pm on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. Funeral services will take place at the funeral home on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at 11:00am. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to South Bend Animal Resource Center, 521 Eclipse Place, South Bend, IN 46628.
