Henrietta M. Lace
1921 - 2020
Henrietta M. Lace

Feb. 7, 1921 - Sept. 9, 2020

DOWAGIAC, MI -

Henrietta M. Lace, 99, of Dowagiac, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital in Dowagiac.



She was born in Dowagiac, Michigan on February 7, 1921, to the late William F. and Sarah (Starrett) Pohlman.

On May 29, 1937 she married the love of her life, Charles Lace. To that union, seven children were born. Henrietta worked as a waitress for many of her earlier married years. In 1955, she became a stay at home mom, devoting her time to raising her family. She was a true example of an honest, hard-working, loving mother and grandmother.

In her free time, she enjoyed reading and working crossword puzzles. Her children and grandchildren will cherish the beautiful treasures she embroidered for them. Once the grandchildren came along, she babysat each of them, passing on her amazing cooking and baking talents to them.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Lace; daughters, Wilma J. Kent and Naomi Lucille Teadt; and siblings, Leo Pohlman, Dorothy Bemus, Cora Clarke, and Floyd Pohlman.

Henrietta is survived by her children, Charles R. Lace of Dowagiac, Nancy C. Hurley of Marcellus, Sarah Beebe of Dowagiac, Mary E. (Timothy) Diethrich of Buchanan, and James (Carol) Lace of Dowagiac, 19 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and numerous great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home, 521 E. Main St., in Niles. A time of visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mission Hills Memorial Garden.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be directed to the Wounded Warriors Project.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
SEP
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
521 E. Main Street
Niles, MI 49120
269-683-1155
