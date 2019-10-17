|
Henry ‘Hank' C. Hess
Oct. 24, 1946 - Oct. 12, 2019
EDWARDSBURG, MI - Henry ‘Hank' Clair Hess, 72 years old, of Edwardsburg, MI, passed to his rest Oct. 12, 2019 at Loyola Hospital Medical Center in Maywood, IL as the result of the EEE virus, contracted in September. Hank was born Oct. 24, 1946 in South Bend, IN, the son of Charles and Doris Hess and came to Edwardsburg in 1978. He lived most of his life in the Michiana area. He served in the United States Army in Korea and was discharged in 1968.
Hank was married April 26, 1968 in Washington state to Anne L. Kingsbury. She passed Feb. 23, 2017. He leaves behind his daughters, Theresa Miller and Carrie Hess; his sons-in-law, Tracy Miller and Paul Was; his granddaughter, Katelyn Miller; and his cats, Puffy (Poo) and Itty Bitty Hess. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Julia Stevens and his brother, Charles Hess.
Hank was hard-working, loyal, creative, and a bit of a rebel. He enjoyed earthmoving machines and building ponds, fishing, renovating homes, cats, mushroom hunting, and gardening. He loved the thrill of finding new lakes and ponds to fish, hanging out with his friends, and spending time at his place up north in Mancelona, MI.
Hank studied business at Southwestern Michigan College but spent most of his working career as a jack-of-all-trades. He ran Lake Video for several years, worked at Dodges and Herrman and Goetz. After retirement he enjoyed traveling with friends, gardening, and fishing.
Family and friends may gather on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM for visitation at the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, 26863 West Main St., Edwardsburg. The Service of Remembrance will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the funeral home. All may gather one hour before the funeral service. Officiating will be Rev. Scott Scheel, pastor of the Edwardsburg Presbyterian Church. Following the Funeral Service the U.S. Army Honor Guard will play Taps and fold the American flag, along with the Edwardsburg American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars doing the 21-gun salute.
Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 17, 2019