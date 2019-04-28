Henry Collins



July 24, 1928 - April 24, 2019



CASSOPOLIS, MI - Henry Collins, age 90, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Wednesday, April 24, 2019.



He was born July 24, 1928, in Rolling Fork, Mississippi to Elijah and Pearl Collins. He married Charles Ray Dorsey January 1, 1949 in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. She preceded him in death.



Henry became a man at a young age due to the death of his parents. He was a very authoritative figure. He was a devoted Christian and was an active member of Chain Lake Missionary Baptist Church for 65 years. He cherished his family and was very close to his kids, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Henry was a sharp dresser and had a great sense of humor. He worked at Studebaker and Elkhart Brass.



Henry will be greatly missed by family and friends. Left to mourn his passing are six daughters, Geraldine (Stuart) Emery of Aurora, Colorado, Rose M. Collins of Pickerington, Ohio, Betty P. Collins of South Bend, Nannette Collins of Lakewood, Washington, Karen Means and Lori (Anthony) Boone both of Indianapolis; four sons, Peter Ross of Ann Arbor, Robert R. (Linda) Collins of Mishawaka, Earl D. (Shelia) Collins of Indianapolis, and Percy Eric Collins of South Bend; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy (Kent) Nelson of St. Louis, Missouri; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.



In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his daughters, Deborah Sue Moragne and Barbara Jean Wilson; and three sons, Henry Clay Collins, Randy Lynn Collins, and Roosevelt Ross.



Family and friends will gather Monday, April 29, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. in Chain Lake Missionary Baptist Church, 16853 Chain Lake Street, Cassopolis.



Mr. Collins will be laid to rest in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis.



The family prefers contributions be made in memory of Henry to Chain Lake Missionary Baptist Church, 16853 Chain Lake Street, Cassopolis.



The family prefers contributions be made in memory of Henry to Chain Lake Missionary Baptist Church, 16853 Chain Lake Street, Cassopolis.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis.