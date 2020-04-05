|
Henry (Hank) Ernest Craft Jr.
Aug. 13, 1929 - March 30, 2020
FT. MYERS, FL - Henry (Hank) Ernest Craft Jr., 90, passed away Monday, March 30 in Ft. Myers, FL. Hank is survived by his wife Sharon, son Jeff (Mary Beth) Craft, daughters Judi Clinehens (Mike Showalter) and Jill Vandygriff (John Brooks); and stepchildren Brett (Sarah) Whittleton, Denise (Mark) Giesting.
His greatest joy was his family which includes his grandchildren, Chris, Jack (Stephanie), and Jeremy (Audrey) Ham; and great-grandchildren, Alexis, Kasey, Jeremy Jr., Peyton, JR, Braedan, Marissa, Quinn, Paisley, and Easton Ham, Madison, Alec, Sam, and Max Giesting, Luke and Liam Whittleton.
Hank graduated from Covington (VA) High School, and served in the U.S. Army in 1951 at Navy Pier, Chicago, IL. He was a member of South Bend Elk's Lodge 235 and was employed by South Bend Awning until his retirement in 1995.
Family would like to thank Hope Hospice for the special care they gave to Hank. In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to Hope Donations, 9470 Health Park Circle, Ft. Myers, FL 33908.
A celebration of life will be arranged at Elk's Lodge in South Bend at a later date.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020