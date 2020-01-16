|
Henry J. “Hank”
Chrobot
April 7, 1932 - Jan. 15, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Henry J. “Hank” Chrobot, 87, of South Bend, IN, passed away at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in his home.
He was born on April 7, 1932 to the late Henry A. and Marie (Wroblewski) Chrobot in South Bend, IN, where he has lived most of his life. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joan (and husband Charles) Webber; and his brother, Rev. Leonard Chrobot.
Hank was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War, where he served as a Staff Sergeant and received a Good Conduct Medal.
He worked as a Precision Machinist for 27 years at Adams Engineering. He then retired from Capital Technologies, after five years of employment.
On April 25, 1953, he married Mary Lou Cudowski at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in South Bend, IN. She passed away on January 4, 2014.
Hank is survived by his daughter, Susan (John) Mackin of Dyer, IN; sons, Michael (Kim Gladden) Chrobot of Lakeland, OH, John (Connie) Chrobot of South Bend, IN, Robert Chrobot of Mishawaka, IN, and Steven (Julie) Chrobot of South Bend, IN; eight grandchildren, Christopher (Erin) Mackin, Kellen (Sierra) Mackin, Jeff Willis, Tim (Suzi) Willis, Olivia, Alexis, Ethan, and Brian Chrobot; and four great-grandchildren, Hank & Solace Mackin, and Maverick & Ryker Willis.
Hank was a former member of the American Legion Post 50 and St. John the Baptist Parish, where he belonged for many years. He was a member of M.R. Falcons Nest 4; Past President of International Associations of Machinists (IAM) Local 1384 for over 40 years; and Past President of the local chapter for 12 years. Hank was an avid sports fan and coach, especially when his kids and grandkids played.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN, where a Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Hedwig Catholic Church, where Military Honors will take place. Cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph High School; ; or Heartland Hospice.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 16, 2020