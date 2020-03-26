|
|
Henry (Hank) Keranen
Sept. 29, 1951 - March 23, 2020
EDWARDSBURG, MI - Henry Keranen, 68, passed away at 1:20am on Monday, March 23, 2020 in his home after a hard-fought battle with lung cancer.
Henry was born on September 29, 1951 in South Bend, IN to the late Lauri and Sadie (Risku) Keranen. On April 10, 2002, in Las Vegas, Henry married Violet (Williams) Hartzog. She survives along with his daughters, Sadie (David) Meehan and Betty Keranen; his son, Daniel Keranen; stepchildren, Larry Hartzog, Shane Hartzog, and Michelle Hartzog; brothers, Lauri Keranen of Ossineke, MI and Eugene (Charmi) Keranen of Osceola, IN; sister, Pat Takacs of Ahmeek, MI; grandchildren, Jordan Stogsdill, Hunter Keranen, Payton Keranen, Henry Meehan, Jon Meehan, Faith Meehan, Cole Meehan, Jerry Hartzog, Jory Hartzog, and Amber Hartzog; and great-grandchildren, Aidan, Dalton, and Logan.
Henry served in the U.S. Army from 1970-1973. He was a member of 1st Bn 81st FA (Pershing) In NeuUlm, FRG. He was a 1970 graduate of Penn High School and studied Machine Tooling at Ivy Tech in South Bend. He was a welder/machinist and retired from The Honeywell Corporation after 30 years. He was a devoted fan of Notre Dame football, the Chicago Bears, and the Chicago Cubs. He loved visiting the Michigan Upper Peninsula. Henry was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be missed by many family and friends.
Due to the current circumstances, the family is requesting no flowers; in lieu of flowers you can make checks payable to: Operation Ramp It Up, 5299 Aspen Valley Dr., Liberty Township, OH 45011, or go to www.operationrampitup.com.
A Graveside Service will be 1pm Monday, March 30, 2020 at CHAPEL HILL FUNERAL HOME, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561. Henry will be honored for his military service during this time. Family and friends are welcome to view the service from their cars.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 26, 2020