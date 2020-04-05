|
Henry “Hank” P.
Woolley
Nov. 13, 1946 - March 31, 2020
VANDALIA, MI - Henry “Hank” Pinckney Woolley, 73, residing in Vandalia, MI, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in his home. He was born November 13, 1946 in Niles, MI to the late Henry West and Betsy (Davis) Woolley. On December 31, 1976 in South Bend, Hank married the former Colette Berndt, who preceded him in death on January 7, 2016.
Hank graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1965. He served his country in the United States Navy from 1965-1967 before being Honorably Discharged. He was an auto mechanic his whole life, finishing his career at the University of Notre Dame, where he worked for 28 years prior to retirement.
He is survived by four sons from a previous marriage, Jason Woolley, Matthew Woolley, Ethan (Lisa) Woolley, and Aaron Woolley; another son, Jack (Sarah) Woolley; stepsons, Randy (Mona) Milliken and Rick (Bobbie) Milliken; stepdaughters, Marianne (Frank) Cobarrubias, Patti (Jack) Spice, and Pamela Podemski; and stepson-in-law, Charlie Harper; as well as thirty-one grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. Additionally, he is survived by siblings, Lori Woolley and Monte Woolley. He was preceded in death by stepdaughter, Cheryl Harper.
Hank's favorite hobby was working on older model cars, passing on his knowledge of car repair, and fixing vehicles for his family and friends. He loved reading, watching sports (especially Notre Dame), old movies, and listening to country music. Most of all he loved his time with Colette in their home at the lake, and his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
There will be no public services. Hank's family will have private services at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Hank may be donated to , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020