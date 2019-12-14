|
Henry R. Stypczynski
April 7, 1929 - Dec. 9, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Henry, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday. He was born April 7, 1929 to the late Peter & Martha (Strozewski) Stypczynski. On October 4, 1952 Henry married his “Sweet Pea”, Theresa (Stuglik) Stypczynski, who preceded him in death on August 20, 2019. They are “Together Again” in heaven, a Buck Owens' song he often sang for Theresa. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Sharon (Monty) Jones, James (Marjorie Lynne) Stypczynski, and Renee (James) Trybus; grandchildren, Madeline Trybus and Caitlin (Brian) Johnson; and great-grandson, Maverick Johnson.
Henry graduated in 1948 from South Bend Catholic High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1947, was called to active duty during the Korean War from 1950-1952, was awarded the Purple Heart for injuries incurred during the war, and remained in the reserves until 1964. He was a member of the American Legion Post 357 and Commander and Chief of the Purple Heart Club. Henry worked for Singer, Studebaker, Uniroyal, then retired from Reese Products. He was a member of the Usher's Club and sang in the choir at St. Adalbert Catholic Church; the last 16 years he was a parishioner of St. Pius X Catholic Church. He enjoyed gardening and college football.
Visitation is 2:00-7:00pm, Sunday, December 15 and the Funeral Service is 10:00am, Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Rd. Burial and Military Honors follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to any Veterans organization. Condolences may be made at wwwsjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 14, 2019