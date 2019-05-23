|
Henry Webb Jr.
Dec. 24, 1962 - May 16, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mr. Henry Webb Jr., 56, of South Bend, born to the union of Henry Webb Sr. & Corrine Webb in Danville, IL, was a Danville High School graduate, proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, & retired from Notre Dame's Environmental Dept. Surviving are his beautiful wife, Shrie Webb; stepson, Jakarius Dean, & a host of family & friends. Celebration of Life is Sat., May 25, 2019 at 12pm with viewing at 11am at Apostolic House of Deliverance, 4313 Linden Ave., South Bend, IN. See www.boydandsonfuneralhome.com for condolences & complete obituary.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 23, 2019