Henry Williams



Sept. 27, 1973 - Ju1y 1, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - On September 27, 1973 in South Bend, IN, Leon Davis and Geneva Williams were blessed with a son named Henry K. Williams. He was a grauate of John Adams High School, where he participated in sports, playing football. Henry was a lifelong member of Faith Apostolic Ministries, where he was baptized at an early age and accepted Christ. He enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, watching sports, and traveling. Mr. Henry Williams was a hard worker, working in the catering industry. On July 1, 2019, Henry K. Williams, 45, found rest in the Lord. He leaves to cherish his loving memory his mother, Geneva Williams; two daughters, Tanika Harris and Quantavia Williams; one son, DeMarcus Overton; nine brothers: Greg (Rita) Williams, Larry (Yolanda) Green, and Eric (Karen) Williams; Michael, Jerry, and DeWayne Davis, Chris Harris, Leon Vontez Fondren, and Evans Davis; two sisters, Timeca Coutee and Kim Davis-Clark, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Eddie Giden and Terry Davis; maternal grandparents, Eddie Green and Bernice Smith; and paternal grandparents, Evans Davis Sr. and Laura Davis. A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 12 Noon with a viewing one hour prior at Faith Apostolic Ministries, 909 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, IN 46628. Arrangements have been entrusted to www.BoydandSonFuneralHome.com, where condolences may be shared with the family. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 5, 2019