|
|
Herbert David Collins
Dec. 17, 1935 - April 25, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Herbert David “Dave” Collins, 84, of Peachtree City, Georgia, formerly of Granger, Indiana, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Dave was born on December 17, 1935 in Buchanan, Michigan, to Herbert and Marguerite Collins. He graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1953 and married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn E. Reynolds. He served in the United States Army, and then worked for Studebaker and Dodge Manufacturing before being hired by Bayer AG, Elkhart, IN, as a design engineer.
After retiring, Dave pursued his lifelong dream of flying. He earned his private pilot's license and purchased his own airplane, a Cessna 172 which he named “Stable Mabel.” He was very active in the EAA Young Eagles program, where he positively influenced over a hundred children about aviation, by treating them to their first airplane ride. Dave also loved fly-in pancake breakfasts and his annual trips to EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
Dave also was involved with ham radio. His call sign was WA9OYL, and his car could be seen driving around Michiana with his call sign on its license plate. A kind and sweet man, Dave made friends easily and had many. He enjoyed talking to everyone, and during any conversation, you could hear him say his favorite phrase, “Timing is everything,” followed by a smile and a laugh.
Dave was an active member of the Covenant Community Church, in South Bend, IN, where he served as a deacon, usher, and participated on numerous committees. After moving to Georgia, he still enjoyed attending church each Sunday at Providence United Methodist Church.
Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; brother, Bob; and sisters, Patricia and Shirley. He is survived by his two children, Carol of Houston, TX and Jim of Sharpsburg, GA, along with two grandchildren, Heather and Jameson of Peachtree City, GA.
Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00am on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. In keeping with the current coronavirus restrictions, there will be a limit of ten people at a time in the chapel. Rev. Kendall Dahlstrom will officiate graveside services, with burial to follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, IN, where Dave will be laid to rest next to his wife.
Memorials may be made to Covenant Community Church, 3025 Edison Road, South Bend, IN 46615.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 29, 2020