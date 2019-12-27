|
Herbert H. Melson
March 27, 1930 - Dec. 23, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Herbert Hoover Melson passed away at Grand Emerald Place Senior Living Center, South Bend on December 23, 2019. Herbert was born in Lutts, TN to William and Lillie (Brewer) Melson on March 27, 1930. On June 2, 1951 he married Mildred Strickland, who preceded him in death on April 29, 2001. Herbert was a Korean War Vet proud to have fought and served his country in the United States Army, October 1951 to November 1953. He retired from Dodge Reliance. He is survived by Mackie (Darlene) Melson of Osceola and Carolyn Rynearson of Mishawaka; grandchildren, Hollie Melson, Nicholas Melson, William Hoefle, Steven Rynearson and 9 great grandchildren. Herbert is also survived by one sister, Libby Harville. He was preceded in death by 8 brothers and 5 sisters. Funeral service will be held on December 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561. Friends may visit from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the donor's choice. To share a remembrance of Herbert or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 27, 2019