Herman T. “Red”
Williams
Oct. 29, 1939 - Aug. 27, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Herman T. “Red” Williams, 79 years old, passed away at 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at his home. Red was born on October 29, 1939 in Nyesville, IN to the late Herman E. and Dorothy (Gorham) Williams. He has lived in South Bend since the 1960's. On December 23, 1966 in Niles, MI, he was united in marriage to Marie E. Clark.
Along with his loving wife Marie, of 52 years, survivors include his children, Tom (Nila) Crowe, Ed (Marilyn) Williams, Phillip (Kelly) Williams, Cheryl (Rob) Mitchell, Donna (Gary) Mitschelen, Kevin (Amy) Williams, and Todd (Tammy) Williams; 21 grandchildren, Trisha (Andy) Guinn, Neil Williams, Brook Harshman, Blake Williams, Alyson Williams, Kristina (Zach) Born, Nicole Williams, Sandy (Corban) Mitchell, Nikki (Ben) Mitchell, John Mitchell, Jason Mitschelen, Kelsey Mitschelen, Sara (Dustin) Williams, Seth Williams, Samuel Williams, Sydney Williams, Sawyer Williams, Collin (Kayla) Williams, Taylor (Theresa) Williams, Jordan (Kristen) Williams, and Jesse (Destiny) Williams; and 10 great-grandchildren, Alicia, Dylan, Madalyn, Lukas, Henry, Dallas, Dawsyn, Charlotte, Noah, and Eli. He is also survived by his sister, Beaumont (Martin) Fallon; and six brothers, David (Anna Mae), John, William, Frank, Robert (Sharon), and Samuel Williams; and his four-legged companion, Bo. Red was preceded in death by two sons, Larry and Robert Williams; three sisters, Marie Switzer, Elizabeth Delp, and Mary Ann Vermillion; and one brother, Richard Williams.
Red retired from Transpo as the maintenance director where he was employed for 21 years. More recently, he worked with Wellers Auto Parts and was a former self-employed real estate agent. Red plowed snow for over 50 years and made memorable, lasting relationships in doing so. Red volunteered his time driving Veterans to the Fort Wayne V.A. hospital. He was extremely passionate about drag racing, especially his 1963 409 Chevrolet. He was nicknamed “Mr. Chevrolet” where he reached “legendary” status and was a member of the 348-409 club. Most importantly, Red loved his family, especially his beautiful bride and was an extremely supportive father and grandfather. He loved the “family farm” and spending time with family hunting mushrooms, 4-wheeling, and enjoying each other's company around the bonfire.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 N. Michigan Street, Lakeville. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Friday. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Herman “Red” Williams may be donated to Michiana Hematology Oncology, 5340 Holy Cross Parkway, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or to RiverBend Cancer Services, 3516 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46615. A special thank you to Dr. Robin Zon for her care and compassion. Online condolences may be offered to Red's family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
