Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hildegard Antonelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hildegard Antonelli

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hildegard Antonelli Obituary
Hildegard Antonelli

Oct. 8, 1920 - March 10, 2019

ELKHART, IN - Hildegard C. Antonelli, 98, of Elkhart, died on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Courtyard Healthcare Center in Goshen. She was born October 8, 1920 in Berlin, Germany. She was preceded in death by her son, Jimmy Peeples.

Hilde attended St. Thomas the Apostle Church. She enjoyed sewing, woodworking, and playing cards. She was a Cub Scout Den Leader and was great at that since she also loved crafts and tools. She had been employed by Miles/Bayer Laboratories.

Her husband, Leonard Antonelli, of Elkhart is left to cherish her memory along with her children, Dan (Jan) Peeples of Indianapolis, Monika Antonelli of Mankato, MN, Michael (Cathy) Antonelli of Bristol, and David Antonelli of Mankato, MN, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 3PM to 5PM at Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral, with a Memorial Service immediately following at 5:00 p.m. Father Jason Freiburger of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church will officiate, and burial will be at a later date at St. Vincent Cemetery. Hilde's family will also receive friends and family immediately following services at the I.A.R.A. at 401 Harrison St., Elkhart.

To leave the family an online condolence please visit the funeral home website.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.