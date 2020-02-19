Home

Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Hollis A. "Tony" Bowen


1945 - 2020
Hollis A. "Tony" Bowen Obituary
Hollis A. “Tony” Bowen

July 22, 1945 - Feb. 16, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Hollis A. “Tony” Bowen, 74, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Hospice House in South Bend.

Tony was born on July 22, 1945 in Humboldt, TN to Hollis A. and Margie (Leke) Bowen. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Richard Edwin Bowen.

On June 22, 1989 he married Susanna “Sue” Artusi. Surviving are his wife, Sue; daughter, Jennifer (Steve) Noffsinger of Elkhart; stepdaughter, Michele (Dan) Olson of Sturgis MI; stepsons, Anthony “Tony” (Kim) Wilson of Osceola and Thomas (Pam) Wilson of Osceola; two grandchildren, Jeremy White and Amy Escamilla; 10 step-grandchildren; 10 step-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Wanda Nadine Bowen of Mishawaka.

Tony worked as a Machinist for Dodge and then was owner of Tony's Restaurant in Rochester IN.

Graveside service will be on Friday, February 21 at 1 p.m. at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020
