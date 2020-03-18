|
|
Holly K. Cronk
Jan. 25, 1965 - March 9, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Holly K. Cronk, age 55, of Mishawaka, IN passed away on March 9, 2020 at her home.
She was born January 25, 1965 in Buffalo, New York to the late Arthur and Martha Dunlap. Holly married Francis and this happy union was blessed with 2 children. She enjoyed going to the beach, traveling, walking, and spending time with family & friends.
Holly is survived by her husband, Francis Cronk of Mishawaka, IN; children, Adam Cronk of Venice, FL and Chloe (Ben) Hardman of South Bend, IN; and grandson, Jaxon Hardman.
She is preceded in death by her father.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN. Friends may visit from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to service. To share a remembrance of Holly or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 18, 2020