Homer Stephen



Kovacs



Oct. 18, 1928 - June 6, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - We mourn the loss of our father, Homer Stephen Kovacs, 90 years of age, who passed away on June 6, 2019. Homer was born October 18, 1928 in South Bend, Indiana to Stephen G. and Elizabeth M. Kovacs.



He graduated from John Adams High School in 1946. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was awarded the Purple Heart Medal.



Brought together on a blind date, he fell in love with Nancy A. Engdahl and they were married on November 22, 1952. Nancy preceded him in death on June 11, 2011. They are survived by daughters: Barbara K. Black of Atlanta; and Linda K. Martin of Floyd Knobs, Indiana and her husband, Michael D. Martin. His granddaughter, Melissa Rowe, her husband, Craig Rowe, son Leland and daughter, Calla live in Indianapolis. His grandson, Patrick Martin lives in Denver, Colorado and will soon be married to Lillie Elliot. His granddaughter, Jessie Black recently graduated from the University of Georgia.



He is preceded in death by his sister, Arlene Zorn of Chicago and her husband, Duane Zorn and is survived by their children: his nieces and nephews Perry, Kathy, Michael, Tina, Terri, Steve, and Connie, and their children. He is also preceded in death by his brother-in law, Jim Engdahl and survived by his wife, Jolene. Homer is survived by Jim's children, his nieces and nephews Mark, Pamela, Kenneth, and Sandy as well as their children.



He retired as controller of a local wholesale food distributor after 25 years of service. He was an avid golfer along with his wife and his skill landed him a hole-in-one October 12, 1989 at Eberhart.



He was a devoted member of South Bend Elks Lodge #235 B.P.O.E. for over sixty years and was elected as Exalted Ruler in 1971. Homer and Nancy had decades of good times with their close Elks family.



In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Elks National Foundation in memory of Homer; visit elks.org and click “donate today” or mail a check payable to Elks National Foundation, 2750 North Lakeview Ave., Chicago, IL 60614.



Homer was known for his love of family and friends, his sense of humor, and devotion to the Elks. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



Funeral Services will be held 11:00 am. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Road. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 pm Monday, June 10, at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.