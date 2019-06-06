Hope M. Gill



July 10, 1925 - June 3, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Hope M. Gill, 93, of Mishawaka, IN, passed away at 11:35 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 in Miller's Merry Manor in Wakarusa, IN with members of her family by her side. Hope was born on July 10, 1925 in Mooresville, IN, to Grandville and Blanche (Seacrest) Housand. On June 6, 1942 Hope married Edward Gill. Edward preceded her in death on October 7, 2000. Hope is survived by her children, Edward (Carol) Gill, Kathy Gill, and James (Lori) Gill; her grandchildren, Troy (Rebeca) Gill, Amy (Clinton) McCall, Lee (Joel) Eberlein, Susan (Jay) Hertel, Angela (Christopher) Hamm, Cory (Melissa) Sevy, Jennifer (Matthew) Bump, and Carissa (Ed) Degone, and 26 great-grandchildren.



Hope was also preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, James Allen Gill; her sisters, Phyllis Heckman, Patricia VanCamp, Wanda Cowen, and Thelma Costenett; and her brothers, Raymond Housand and Silver Dollar Housand. Hope worked at the former St. Joseph Hospital in Mishawaka as a Nursing Assistant and she was a former member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Mishawaka.



She loved to be around her family and children, bake, gardening, and watching her Notre Dame and Bears football teams along with the Cubbies.



Visitation for Hope will be Friday, June 7 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka, where Funeral Services will take place at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 8, with Fr. John Eze officiating. Burial to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola, IN.



Memorial contributions may be made to the . Published in South Bend Tribune on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary