More Obituaries for Houston Bridges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Houston Bridges

Houston Bridges Obituary
Houston Bridges

Oct. 6, 1927 - Feb. 27, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Beloved Huston Bridges Jr., 91, entered eternal rest Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Born in Ethel, MS, he was the son of the late Annie Lee and Huston Bridges. Priding himself on hard work, Huston joined the Army, and after an Honorable Discharge worked various jobs, spending many years at Brinks Security until he retired. He was married to Irene Palmer Bridges who preceded him in death. Surviving are daughters, Pat (Emmett) Cannon and Debra Bridges-Bosby; son, David, 5 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Cobb Funeral Home on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11A.M. with visitation one hour before the service.

Burial with Military Honors will follow at Highland Cemetery.

Messages of condolence may be placed at www.cobbfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019
