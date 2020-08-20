1/1
Howard Charles Mueller III
1939 - 2020
Howard Charles

Mueller, III

Dec. 4, 1939 - August 15, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - A kind, gentle, quiet man passed away on August 15, 2020. Howard Charles Mueller, III was born December 4, 1939 in Dayton, OH. He died peacefully at his home in South Bend, IN.

Howard was a man of great intelligence and even greater modesty. His request for no funeral will be honored by his wife of almost 58 years, Susan; his daughters, Kate Mueller of Mishawaka, IN and Kirsten (Chris) Pickenpaugh of Monrovia, CA; his son, Howard C. Mueller, IV (Rachel Mickelson) of Elkhart, IN; the four grandchildren he adored, Howard C. Mueller, V, Riley Adam Pickenpaugh, Wiley Jane Mueller, and Wren Lynn Rain Mueller; and his unruly dog, Maize.

Gifts in Howard's memory may be made to Logan Center, 2505 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46615, logancenter.org; Reins of Life Therapeutic Horseback Riding, 55200 Quince Road, South Bend, IN 46619, reinsoflife.org; or Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545, foundationforhospice.org. Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park is assisting the family with arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 20, 2020.
