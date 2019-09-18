|
Howard E. Gauger
Oct. 9, 1934 - Sept. 12, 2019
PORTAGE, IN - Howard E. Gauger, age 84, was born October 9, 1934 to Henry E. and Lois E. Gauger in Geneva, Illinois. Howard passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Roberta Polite, in 1983.
He was the loving father of Valerie (David) Stout of Bolingbrook, Illinois, Cathleen (Myron) Ward of Dickenson, Texas, Donna Trusty of Portage, Indiana, Sherry (James) Wassinger of Grand Island, Nebraska, and Howard Jr. (Linda) of Rockford, Illinois; and the loving grandfather of sixteen grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He was married to Janice Forrester in 1988, who survives. He was the loving stepfather to Craig (Candy) Forrester of La Porte, Indiana, Cathleen (James) Gussman of La Porte, Indiana, Dana (Steve) Magidson of Abilene, Texas, Dawn (Bryant) Garrett of Abilene, Texas, and Steve (Monique) Forrester of La Porte, Indiana; eleven step-grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sisters, Jeanne Marsh of Kalamazoo, Michigan and Susan (Larry) Fleenor of Grapeland, Texas, along with several nieces and nephews.
Howard graduated from Portage High School in 1952. He worked at US Steel for eighteen years and at Walgreen's in Portage as assistant manager later.
He was an active member of IHSAA, ASA, and CAOA for nearly 50 years. He retired from his love of officiating sports in 2014. He was a member of First Christian Church in La Porte.
A Memorial service will be held Saturday, September 21, at 1:00 p.m. CT. at Haverstock Funeral Home, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, IN. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of the service on Saturday.
Cremation has taken place with burial at a later date.
Pastor Everett Shattuck will officiate.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the La Porte County Animal Shelter, 2855 State Road 2, La Porte, Indiana 46350.
The family wants to thank Dunes Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Howard. We will be eternally grateful to them also for the comfort and support they gave to the family.
Funeral services entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home, La Porte, IN.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019