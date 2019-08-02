|
Howard E. Milbourn, Jr.
August 8, 1927 - July 31, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Howard Ellsworth Milbourn, Jr., 91, of South Bend passed away at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31 at Briarcliff. Howard was born August 8, 1927 in Goshen to the late Irene (Dalzel) and Howard E. Millbourn. He married Lura I. Jester on August 14, 1948. She preceded him in death January 22, 2010. Howard graduated from South Bend Central High School in 1945. He joined the U.S. Navy and was discharged and in 1950 was recalled and discharged in 1952.Howard worked for South Bend Supply Co. from 1948 until 1971 and Henry Smith PHC in Elkhart until his death. He was a lifetime member of St, Paul's Memorial United Methodist Church.
He is survived by two sons, Jon H. Milbourn and James H. Milbourn both of South Bend; daughter, Katherine I. “Kay” Milbourn of Lemoore, CA; four grandchildren, Jackie J. Lewis and Sean Milbourn (Jeanie) both of South Bend, Jon Brian Milbourn of Mishawaka, and Kevin Milbourn of South Bend; and nine great-grandchildren, Matthew and Jordan Lewis, Alex Milbourn, Abigail, Ashley and Brady Milbourn, Tyler Shriver, Chloe Milbourn and Otis Young. Howard was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Lura in 2010; and his brother Thomas in 2007.
Funeral Services for Howard will be held at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, August 3 in the Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Rd. with Rev. Thomas Thews of St. Paul's Memorial United Methodist Church officiating. Cremation will follow with burial with Military Honors at Highland Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive friends to celebrate his life on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until the service at 5:00.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 620 W. Edison Rd., Suite 122, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 2, 2019