1/1
Howard F. Martin
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard F. Martin

Oct. 12, 1947 - June 29, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Mr. Howard F. Martin, 72, peacefully passed away on the afternoon of Monday, June 29, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, with his family by his side. Howard was born on October 12, 1947 in Centerville, AL to Jim Martin and Ollie Sanders-Martin.

After graduating with a Bachelor's of Science degree, Howard proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Howard was employed as a correctional officer for Ducomb Center and was a devoted husband, father and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Howard is survived by his loving children: daughter, April Martin-Downing of Fort Brags, NC; and sons, Richard, Antonio and Howard Martin, Jr., all of Fort Wayne, IN; brother, Rev. Charles A. Martin; sister, Shirley Kelley of Savannah, GA; as well as a host of extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Estella McFadden-Martin in 2016.

A Memorial service will be held for Mr. Howard F. Martin on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel, 2702 Lincoln Way West, South Bend, IN 46628. Friends may call on the family for visitation for one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Calling hours
11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel
2702 Lincolnway West
South Bend, IN 46628
574-232-6565
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved