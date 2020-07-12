Howard F. Martin
Oct. 12, 1947 - June 29, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mr. Howard F. Martin, 72, peacefully passed away on the afternoon of Monday, June 29, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, with his family by his side. Howard was born on October 12, 1947 in Centerville, AL to Jim Martin and Ollie Sanders-Martin.
After graduating with a Bachelor's of Science degree, Howard proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Howard was employed as a correctional officer for Ducomb Center and was a devoted husband, father and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Howard is survived by his loving children: daughter, April Martin-Downing of Fort Brags, NC; and sons, Richard, Antonio and Howard Martin, Jr., all of Fort Wayne, IN; brother, Rev. Charles A. Martin; sister, Shirley Kelley of Savannah, GA; as well as a host of extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Estella McFadden-Martin in 2016.
A Memorial service will be held for Mr. Howard F. Martin on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel, 2702 Lincoln Way West, South Bend, IN 46628. Friends may call on the family for visitation for one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
