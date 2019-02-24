Howard Goodman



Feb. 2, 1964 - Feb. 16, 2019



NILES, MI - Howard Goodman, 55, of Niles, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville, following an illness.



He was born on February 2, 1964 in Buchanan, Michigan to the late Gaylord E. and Betty Jean (Smith) Goodman.



Howard graduated Niles High School, class of 1982. On August 31, 2001 Howard married Marva Orth at a ceremony in Niles. She passed away on May 24, 2012. Howard was currently employed at Creative Bus Sales in Elkhart, Indiana. In his spare time he enjoyed watching NASCAR, spending time on his pontoon boat, and the wind at his back when he was on his Harley Davidson. He was also a University of Michigan sports fan.



He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Marva.



Howard is survived by his siblings, Jayne Merrill (Mike Layman) of Eau Claire, Dallas (Tobye) Merrill of Niles, and Jean Vicini of Berrien Springs; his girlfriend, Stacey Laubach and her daughter, Mari, both of Niles; beloved dog, Max; as well as countless friends.



A visitation to celebrate Howard's life will be held at Brown Funeral Home on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. A private interment will be held at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.



Memorial contributions may be made in Howard's memory to Caring Circle (formerly Hospice at Home) at 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, Michigan 49085.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.