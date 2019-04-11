Howard Junior Kehoe



Oct. 10, 1926 - April 2, 2019



NILES, MI - Howard J. Kehoe passed away on April 2, 2019 in Hendersonville, NC. He was born in Indiana on October 10, 1926. He lived in Niles, MI. He married Ethel Pease in 1988 in Niles, Michigan. They moved to Florida in 1992, and then moved to Hendersonville, North Carolina in 2012.



He served in the Army and was deployed overseas during World War II. He worked for Studebaker in South Bend, Indiana and at National Standard in Niles, Michigan.



He is survived by three living children, Linda Shoumake, Dale Kehoe & Ron Kehoe; & a sister, Judy Boepple. He has several living nieces and nephews in Edwardsburg, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Springsteen-Kehoe, a daughter, Diana Keaton, a brother, Jack Kehoe, a sister, Joan Cleghorn, a sister, Janice Walston, & his second wife, Ethel Mitchell-Pease-Kehoe, who passed away on January 27, 2018.



He and his wife Ethel where members of Mud Creek Baptist Church in Hendersonville, North Carolina.



He will be laid to rest in the Veteran Cemetery in Black Mountain, North Carolina. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary