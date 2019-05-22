Howard Poehlman



April 13, 1917 - May 3, 2019



CASSOPOLIS, MI - Howard Poehlman, 102, of Cassopolis, a dear husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother moved to his heavenly home May 3, 2019.



He was born April 13, 1917 in Granger, Indiana the son of Otto Sr. and Marie (Wolfe) Poehlman.



Howard worked as a mason, also building and helping build family homes. He drove truck for Howard Davis for many years and managed Central Transport Trucking before retiring to farming. He loved to fish, hunt, and travel. He loved to have a garden and mow his lawn. You could see him mowing his lawn even at age 101. He was a member of Coulter's Chapel in Niles, Michigan.



He married Jane Marie Fisher March 28, 1942. After sixty-one years of marriage she preceded him in death January 20, 2004. He then married Mary Ruth Hollingsworth December 26, 2004 in Bark River, Michigan. She survives.



Howard will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Mary Poehlman of Cassopolis; daughter, Nira (Tony) Makay of Decatur; son, Bradley (Cindy) Poehlman of Bark River; eleven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; one sister, Lois (Art) Bowman of Cassopolis; one brother, Russ (Juanita) Poehlman of Ocala, Florida, and a host of nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Kay Luke; three sisters, Marjorie Carlisle, Doris Sanner, and Irene O'konski; and two brothers, Otto Poehlman, Jr. and Lavoy Poehlman.



The family will observe a private remembrance.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com. Published in South Bend Tribune from May 22 to May 26, 2019