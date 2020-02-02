|
|
Huey Hudson Jr.
Feb. 18, 1991 - Jan. 26, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Our much-loved Huey Hudson Jr. departed this earthly life on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Huey, who was known to his family as “Baby Huey” / “Meat Head”, was born on February 18, 1991 in South Bend, Indiana to his loving parents, Olivia and Huey Hudson. Huey attended Riley High School, where he was well known for excelling in multiple sports. He played football and was phenomenal at wrestling, competing and placing at the State level. He also was a dynamic student in the building trade program. Huey graduated from Riley High School in 2009 and went to Harper College on a wrestling scholarship.
Huey worked non-union residential, and then worked 3 years as a carpenter for Union 413. He also spent 3 years as a freelance residential carpenter.
Huey had that charisma about him; everyone wanted to be around Huey. His smile would light up a room and he smiled always, but especially with his fiancé, Arica McDowell. Huey really enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved to travel, and ride his motorcycle and 3 wheeler. Huey enjoyed life to the fullest. Although his years on earth were short, Huey lived each day to the fullest. He lived his best life!
Huey Jr. was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gladys M. Levy, Dorothy R. Pritchard, Gene E. Pritchard, and Tommy Joe Foster.
Huey Jr. leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Olivia and Huey Hudson, one brother, Marquise D. Scott, his sisters, Ariel Hudson and Asia Hudson, his grandfathers, Alford Hawkins and Alfred Levy, and a host of family and friends who loved him dearly.
The Celebration of Life service for Huey Jr. will be held at Pentecostal Cathedral COGIC on Thursday, February 6, at 12 Noon. There will be a viewing one hour prior to service at 11AM.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Visit our webpage to send condolences: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020