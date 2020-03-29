|
|
Hugh B. MacDonald
April 15, 1950 - March 18, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Hugh B. MacDonald, 69, died March 18, 2020. Born April 15, 1950 in Centralia, Illinois, he was raised in South Bend, Indiana and graduated from James Whitcomb Riley High School where he excelled in football and was named to the 1967 All State Team. He was appointed to the United States Military Academy at West Point where he was the starting wide receiver for the Army Black Knights. He graduated from Hillsdale College and was his football team's MVP his senior year. He went on to obtain an MBA with a concentration in Marketing from Indiana University. He was employed by Coachmen Industries, until relocating to Richmond, Virginia, where he married and had two children: Cullen MacDonald and Maura MacDonald, both of New York City. He later returned to South Bend and volunteered for the Food Bank.
He was predeceased by his father, Bruce, and a brother, Tim. In addition to his children, he is survived by his mother, Jewel MacDonald; a brother, John MacDonald (Diane); a sister-in-law, Sherry; nieces and nephews including Kelley MacDonald, Amy Zimmer (Joel), Tyler MacDonald (Alicia), Connor MacDonald, Travis MacDonald, and Aili MacDonald; and several great-nieces and nephews.
No services are being held at this time.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020